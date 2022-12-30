Max Fournier, left, of East Ryegate, is pictured with Grafton County House of Corrections Superintendent Tom Elliott before Fournier stopped working as a corrections officer at the DOC. (InDepthNH.org)
Two female inmates sued Grafton County, its commission, Department of Corrections and jail staff and a former corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting them in 2019.
First filed at superior court in May before being moved to federal court in August because of alleged civil rights violations, “Jane Doe 1” and “Jane Doe 2.”
Both filed civil claims of negligence and argue that the defendants did not act after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against Max Fournier, 24, of East Ryegate, who faces his own separate criminal case at Grafton Superior Court.
In her seven-count lawsuit, “Jane Doe 1” alleges that between June and December 2019 Fournier had direct responsibility for maintaining her detention and during that time subjected her to physical and sexual assault and forced sexual acts.
Jane Doe 2 filed a nearly identical lawsuit with the same 2019 time frame but without the seventh count of negligence against Fournier, whom she alleges subjected her to physical and sexual assault, “including, but not limited to, rubbing plaintiff’s breasts for the purpose of sexual arousal.”
Both argue that the GCHOC and county commission had a duty “to protect the inmates, including the plaintiff, from sexual and physical assault and mental/emotional distress,” but failed to do so.
In March, Fournier was indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges of using his position of authority to sexually assault the inmates at the jail in North Haverhill.
