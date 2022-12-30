2022 Year In Review: Former Deputy Sheriff Sentenced

Capt. Stephen Bunnell of the Caledonia County Sheriff's Department stands outside a motel room at Maple Wood Lodge on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Bunnell assisted Lyndonville police at the scene of an apparent suicide by gunshot.
Former Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bunnell reached a plea agreement in February and was convicted in March of two criminal charges in Caledonia Superior Court.
Bunnell, 47, once served as “Chief Deputy” to Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney and was frequently assigned to security at the Caledonia County Courthouse, prisoner transports and other law enforcement duties. But he lost his job after being accused by state police investigators of abusing his position as a police officer by soliciting nude photos and sex from three female drug addicts.
Bunnell pleaded guilty to one count of prohibited conduct and an amended charge of disturbing the peace by telephone.
If Bunnell complies with all the terms of probation in the agreement for the next two years, the guilty plea and prohibited acts conviction will be dismissed. The disturbing the peace by telephone guilty plea and conviction will remain on Bunnell’s record.
Bunnell was also fined $100 and ordered to pay $162 in court surcharges for the disturbing the peace conviction. The deal also included several special conditions of probation including participation in a treatment program for sex offenders through the Department of Corrections.
Because Bunnell worked in the Caledonia County courthouse for much of his 22-year law enforcement career, the case was prosecuted by Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy K. Shriver to avoid local conflicts of interest.
