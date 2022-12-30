2022 Year In Review: Former Deputy Sheriff Sentenced
Buy Now

Capt. Stephen Bunnell of the Caledonia County Sheriff's Department stands outside a motel room at Maple Wood Lodge on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Bunnell assisted Lyndonville police at the scene of an apparent suicide by gunshot.

Former Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bunnell reached a plea agreement in February and was convicted in March of two criminal charges in Caledonia Superior Court.

Bunnell, 47, once served as “Chief Deputy” to Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney and was frequently assigned to security at the Caledonia County Courthouse, prisoner transports and other law enforcement duties. But he lost his job after being accused by state police investigators of abusing his position as a police officer by soliciting nude photos and sex from three female drug addicts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments