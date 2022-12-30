2022 Year In Review: Gerald Winn, Littleton Town Moderator For More Than 50 Years, Dies At 84

The community is remembering Gerald Winn, who died Sunday at the age of 84. Winn served 56 years as Littleton town moderator. Here, in November, when he was named 2021 Littleton Citizen of the Year, Winn fondly recalls the memories. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
In 2022, the Littleton community mourned the loss of Gerald Winn, who had served as town moderator for over half a century and was New Hampshire’s longest consecutively serving town moderator.
Winn died on Jan. 8 after a battle with cancer. He was 84.
In September 2021, Winn retired as Littleton’s town moderator after serving for 56 years.
In November of that year, he was named 2021 Littleton Citizen of the Year by the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, which honored Winn for “outstanding citizenship,” for bringing an “exemplary vision, pride, and commitment to the betterment of society,” and for giving tirelessly to his community for decades.
In the same ceremony, Winn was honored with proclamations by the New Hampshire Senate, which recognized his “devoted service as Littleton town moderator,” and by Gov. Chris Sununu, who recognized Winn for his decades of leadership.
In 1959, the Piermont native moved to Littleton, where he took the automotive and mechanic skills he learned in the Air National Guard and opened up Winn’s Flying A service station.
In 1965, after taking a Dale Carnegie course on public speaking, Winn ran for Littleton town moderator and was first elected in 1966 at 28.
After running his gas station for several years, he and his wife, Mona ventured into the real estate business and together built Century 21 Winn Associates.
In service to the town, Winn would also serve on the Littleton School Board and would serve as a community leader in many capacities.
In 1996, with his moderator skills in demand, he was elected school district moderator.
Winn was known for keeping order at meetings while giving all residents the full opportunity to speak.
Winn said his philosophy as town moderator was simple — “It’s the people’s meeting.”
Winn is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mona, sons Greg Winn and Jeff Winn, daughter Carrie Gendreau, and eight grandchildren.
