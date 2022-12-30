2022 Year In Review: Gerald Winn, Littleton Town Moderator For More Than 50 Years, Dies At 84
The community is remembering Gerald Winn, who died Sunday at the age of 84. Winn served 56 years as Littleton town moderator. Here, in November, when he was named 2021 Littleton Citizen of the Year, Winn fondly recalls the memories. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

In 2022, the Littleton community mourned the loss of Gerald Winn, who had served as town moderator for over half a century and was New Hampshire’s longest consecutively serving town moderator.

Winn died on Jan. 8 after a battle with cancer. He was 84.

