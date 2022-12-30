2022 Year In Review: Hardwick Police Chief Investigated

Hardwick Police Chief Aaron Cochran was placed on paid administrative leave in February due to an internal investigation.
Cochran is no longer employed by the Town of Hardwick but still works as a police officer in Vermont with the Northfield Police Department.
Retired Vermont State Police Capt. Mike Henry was brought in to serve as Hardwick’s interim police chief.
Hardwick officials say the investigation into Chief Cochran was being conducted by the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council. The Cochran investigation followed an investigation into Hardwick Police Sgt. Darin Barber who is also no longer working for Hardwick Police.
In November, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski sent a “Brady disclosure” letter to local defense attorneys saying Cochran was ‘dishonest” during his investigation into one of the officers under his command.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has also sent a similar letter about Barber to defense attorneys saying they would no longer accept cases investigated by Sgt. Barber due to an “incident” in May of 2021.
According to the Brady v. Maryland ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, prosecutors must disclose evidence or information that would help prove the innocence of a defendant or would enable the defense to more effectively impeach the credibility of government witnesses.
