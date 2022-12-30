Blue Mountain's Jared Cushing points skyward after hitting an inside-the-park home run during a win over Twinfield, 15-0 in five innings, in Wells River, Vt., on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Blue Mountain's Jared Cushing points skyward after hitting an inside-the-park home run during a win over Twinfield, 15-0 in five innings, in Wells River, Vt., on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Communities across the region mourned the loss of Hazen Union Athletic Director Jared Cushing, who died by suicide on Oct. 16. He was 21.
Cushing was full of promise. Over the summer he founded a Senior Babe Ruth baseball team and coached them to a state title, began his dream job as athletic director at Hazen Union, and purchased a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that he called his dream vehicle.
In he aftermath of the tragedy, those who knew the Blue Mountain Union alum hope to raise awareness.
His family announced a scholarship fund, with tentative plans for a memorial softball tournament as part of the fundraising efforts.
The family will also make an annual gift to BMU to pay for mental health and suicide prevention workshops so that staff and students are better equipped to help themselves and each other.
A pickup baseball game in Cushing’s memory was played in St. Johnsbury in November.
The game opened with remarks by Cushing’s friend and BMU classmate, Brookelyn Dennis.
“Jared’s favorite two words were play ball. He was always ready to lead the team to the next victory or to learn from the next loss. His leadership on and off the field is the leader we all strive to be. His happy place was on the diamond. Whether it was tossing to his catcher or fielding ground balls at second, win or loss being out there was everything. Whether it was the crack of the bat or the smack of the glove he was on the tips of his toes, ready for the next play. Jared was always looking for ways to motivate the team whether it was with magic beans or unicorns, anything to give them an incentive. Today is for him to go out there and have fun on a diamond where he cherished and loved and was so successful,” she said.
