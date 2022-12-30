Communities across the region mourned the loss of Hazen Union Athletic Director Jared Cushing, who died by suicide on Oct. 16. He was 21.

Cushing was full of promise. Over the summer he founded a Senior Babe Ruth baseball team and coached them to a state title, began his dream job as athletic director at Hazen Union, and purchased a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that he called his dream vehicle.

