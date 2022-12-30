FRANCONIA NOTCH — The body of Emily Sotelo was found Nov. 23 in a drainage area on the northeast side of Mount Lafayette on what would have been her 20th birthday.
The Massachusetts native died while attempting a 12-mile solo hike across Franconia Ridge.
She departed on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20, and was not dressed properly for treacherous conditions at upper altitudes.
Search crews were summoned on that afternoon when Sotelo did not return as planned.
The four-day search operation was conducted by members of Fish and Game, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Mountain Rescue Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and New England K-9 Search and Rescue.
They were assisted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard and Civil Air Patrol, who performed aerial searches.
A sophomore biochemistry major at Vanderbilt University, Sotelo was a budding hiking enthusiast who wrote in a recent social media post, “I have a major passion for hiking and all things outdoors.”
Home from college for the holiday break, she arrived in the North Country over the weekend with the goal of hiking all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks before she turned 20.
With only “four of five” to go, according to reports, Sotelo set off to summit Mount Lafayette, Mount Lincoln, Mount Liberty and Mount Flume.
She was last alive seen at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 20, when her mother dropped her off at the Lafayette Place Campground.
Not an experienced winter hiker, she wore sneakers and track pants.She departed for the ridgeline, where the temperature was zero degrees, winds blew 40 miles per hour, and the wind chill was minus 30.
The search operations were the largest and most extensive staged in Franconia Notch in recent memory.
