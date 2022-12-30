2022 Year In Review: Human Remains Confirmed As Missing Woman
Buy Now

New Hampshire State Police divers search the Conn. River after discovering a submerged vehicle and human remains that may belong to a woman missing since 1978. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LANCASTER — After decades of wondering, 84-year-old Nancy McLain finally knows what happened to her mother, Alberta Leeman, who disappeared in 1978.

In a statement on May 20, state police confirmed that human remains found in a car in the Connecticut River last year were Leeman’s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments