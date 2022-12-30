2022 Year In Review: Jen Barrett Named Superior Court Judge

Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett is administered the oath of office for the position of superior court judge by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott in the Statehouse on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Barrett served as state's attorney for Orleans County since 2015. (Contributed Photo)

Raised in Brattleboro and a former prosecutor in a Bennington County courtroom, Jennifer Barrett was sworn in on Sept. 24th as a Vermont Superior Court judge serving in Orleans County.

Gov. Phil Scott swore Barrett into her new role as a Superior Court judge at the Vermont Statehouse.

