2022 Year In Review: Jesse Holden Runs Westmore Region

Jesse Holden, right, of St. Johnsbury, with friends Kris Pieper, left, of Littleton, N.H., and Chris Gagnon, of East Burke, at Pulpit Rock on Mount Pisgah on Dec. 31, 2021. Holden managed 12 summits of the Northeast Kingdom peak in a 24-hour period for a total of 49 miles of hiking, sliding and running and just over 18,000 feet of vertical gain. He also raised over $7,000 for the NEK non-profit Umbrella. (Contributed photo)
The conditions on Mount Pisgah on New Year’s Eve were, well, less than ideal.
“The weather was pretty horrible for the first four hours,” recounted Jesse Holden, of St. Johnsbury, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. “It was raining a bit when I started [around 3 p.m.] and, during the first couple of laps, there were 20-minute downpours where I’d get completely soaked … everything I was wearing.”
In fact, the weather was so bad that Holden eventually abandoned his original plan of running the almost nine miles from Mount Pisgah’s South Trail parking lot over the 2,785-foot peak to the North Trailhead and back.
“I got so wet and cold from getting poured on, and I knew that I’d end up in a bad place if I was soaked and by myself throughout the night,” the Northeast Kingdom born-and-raised teacher and endurance athlete said.
Instead, Holden stayed closer to his base camp at the South Trailhead, spending only about four miles away at a time — up to the top of Pisgah and then right back down to change wet clothes and shoes and warm himself by the portable fire pit.
At first, Holden thought the safer choice would be boring — but found it wasn’t due to the changing snow conditions. “I literally had to stay on my toes throughout the whole 24 hours because it changed from pretty solid footing to horrendous sloppy snow, basically running down a river,” he said. “So that kept my mind going.”
