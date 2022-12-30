2022 Year In Review: Karen Conroy Named New Superintendent Of St. Johnsbury School District In May

Karen Conroy was named the new superintendent of the St. Johnsbury School District in May. (Courtesy Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY - In May, The St. Johnsbury School District School Board selected Karen Conroy as its next superintendent. She was selected following a search to replace the outgoing superintendent of schools Dr. Brian Ricca, who departed to take a job in Rhode Island.

Board Chair Mark Avery said at the time of the announcement, “We chose Conroy for her enthusiasm, student-centered focus, and breadth of experience. We know that she will bring the same dedication to the St. Johnsbury community that she has exhibited in her current school district.”

