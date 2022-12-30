2022 Year In Review: Karen Conroy Named New Superintendent Of St. Johnsbury School District In May

ST. JOHNSBURY - In May, The St. Johnsbury School District School Board selected Karen Conroy as its next superintendent. She was selected following a search to replace the outgoing superintendent of schools Dr. Brian Ricca, who departed to take a job in Rhode Island.
Board Chair Mark Avery said at the time of the announcement, “We chose Conroy for her enthusiasm, student-centered focus, and breadth of experience. We know that she will bring the same dedication to the St. Johnsbury community that she has exhibited in her current school district.”
Earlier, Conroy served as the Essex-North and Kingdom Choice superintendent. During her tenure, Conroy successfully implemented middle school career awareness and exploration programs, along with the integration of STEM Labs and project-based learning activities into elementary classrooms.
“I am honored to have been chosen for this position and grateful to be able to continue to serve students and families in the Northeast Kingdom. I was impressed with the high energy and positivity of the staff. I look forward to working with the entire school community to ensure we provide the best educational outcomes for all students,” said Conroy in May.
The search included focus group meetings as well as student, staff, and parent surveys. Candidates were interviewed by a 10-member stakeholder group, and Conroy’s candidacy was forwarded to the St. Johnsbury School District Board for a final interview.
The final board interview was preceded by a full-day site visit that included meetings with parents and community, faculty, staff and students, district administrators, and support personnel.
One teacher commented, “I appreciated her enthusiasm, authenticity, kindness, optimism, experiences, and professionalism. She sounds like a positive change agent.”
The board approved her hire unanimously. Conroy began her service to the St. Johnsbury community on July 1, 2022.
