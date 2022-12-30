2022 Year In Review: Korean War POW Comes Home To Littleton

Patricia Lyons, seated, of Littleton, is given an American flag in honor of her brother, Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney, a Korean War POW who died 71 years ago. His remains were identified earlier this year. After a graveside service on Thursday, Sidney was laid to rest in his hometown of Littleton. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
On Dec. 8, after seven decades, Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney came home and was laid to rest in his hometown of Littleton.
On May 18, 1951, Sidney, a member of the Army’s H Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, was captured in South Korea during the Korean War and marched to a prisoner-of-war camp.
He died two months later, at the age of 23.
Until August of 2022, Sidney’s remains, which, along with the remains of hundreds of other POWs, had been disinterred from Korea and moved to the Punch Bowl Cemetery in Hawaii for analysis, had not been identified.
But after a series of DNA and other tests, a positive match was made, and Sidney, a devoted son to his parents, Alfred and Hazel, and a big brother to three sisters and a brother, was finally brought home.
Following a graveside service, he was laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery.
Patricia Lyons, 90, of Littleton, the eldest of the three sisters and the last surviving sibling of the family, called the day overwhelming.
“So many years went by,” she said. “I never expected to see this day. Now, it’s here. It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to go to the family plot, to know that he’s there beside our mother.”
Lyons described her brother.
“He was my great protector,” she said.
Patricia was 19 when the news that her brother was missing in action (Alfred was officially declared dead two years later, in 1953) was delivered to the family home.
“The lady came from the Western Union with the telegram and my mother went to pieces,” she said. “It took an awful toll on my parents.”
She thanked the military for assisting the family in getting her brother home and local community members and veterans for turning out to honor Alfred.
“It’s just been such an outpouring of respect and encouragement,” said Patricia.
