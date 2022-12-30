2022 Year In Review: Korean War POW Comes Home To Littleton
Patricia Lyons, seated, of Littleton, is given an American flag in honor of her brother, Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney, a Korean War POW who died 71 years ago. His remains were identified earlier this year. After a graveside service on Thursday, Sidney was laid to rest in his hometown of Littleton. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

On Dec. 8, after seven decades, Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney came home and was laid to rest in his hometown of Littleton.

On May 18, 1951, Sidney, a member of the Army’s H Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, was captured in South Korea during the Korean War and marched to a prisoner-of-war camp.

