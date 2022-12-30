2022 Year In Review: LED Hires New Manager

Lyndonville Electric Department hired a new manager.
Jonathan Elwell, the Village Manager of Enosburg Falls since 2004, began on March 7.
He replaced Bill Humphrey, who had served as LED manager since September of 2016, and retired.
The Lyndonville Board of Trustees, which oversees LED, received nine applications and interviewed three finalists.
Elwell, the only finalist from Vermont, was chosen because of his experience and knowledge of state energy issues.
He oversaw the Enosburg Falls Water & Light, a municipal electric department similar to LED, for the previous 17 years.
Elwell was raised in Brattleboro and served 23 years in local government as Village Manager of Enosburg Falls; Town Manager for Manchester, Maine; Development Director for Rockingham, Vt.; and Grant Administrative Assistant for Clarksdale, Ariz, according to a biography provided by Lyndonville Trustees.
He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Northern Arizona University and an undergraduate degree from Prescott College.
His biography states that, “Through his career working for small municipalities, [Elwell] has taken on a variety of tasks, and experiences including grant administration, financial administration, electric utility management, community development, and housing development.”
Elwell was officially hired on Dec. 30 at a salary of $115,000.
Lyndonville Electric Department serves over 5,700 customers in 13 communities (Burke, East Haven, Glover, Kirby, Lyndon, Lyndonville, Newark, Sheffield, St. Johnsbury, Sutton, Victory, Westmore and Wheelock).
