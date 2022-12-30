2022 Year In Review: Littleton Firefighter’s Name Added To Memorial Wall
Instructor Jeff Whitcomb assists Warren firefighters, Eric Brown and Chris Cardillo during a zero-visibility communication drill during the 44th annual Twin State Fire School at Blue Mountain Union High School in Wells River, Vt., on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The name of retired Littleton fire captain and state fire academy instructor Jeff Whitcomb was added to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the state fire academy in Concord on Sept. 25, 2022.

Whitcomb, who retired as a captain of Littleton Fire-Rescue in 2015, was a senior instructor for the New Hampshire Fire Academy and Emergency Medical Services when he died on Oct. 2, 2021, in Concord after sustaining injuries while training a new generation of firefighters.

