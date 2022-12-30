2022 Year In Review: Littleton Firefighter’s Name Added To Memorial Wall

Instructor Jeff Whitcomb assists Warren firefighters, Eric Brown and Chris Cardillo during a zero-visibility communication drill during the 44th annual Twin State Fire School at Blue Mountain Union High School in Wells River, Vt., on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The name of retired Littleton fire captain and state fire academy instructor Jeff Whitcomb was added to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the state fire academy in Concord on Sept. 25, 2022.
Whitcomb, who retired as a captain of Littleton Fire-Rescue in 2015, was a senior instructor for the New Hampshire Fire Academy and Emergency Medical Services when he died on Oct. 2, 2021, in Concord after sustaining injuries while training a new generation of firefighters.
Whitcomb, who was 53, is the 92nd name on the wall, and the first New Hampshire Fire Academy member and first firefighter north of the Notch.
On Wednesday, Justin Cutting, director of the state fire academy, spoke of the importance of adding Whitcomb’s name to the memorial.
“Firefighting is a dangerous profession,” said Cutting. “Jeff spent 25 years as an instructor and his students left his classes armed with the knowledge they needed to keep themselves safe and to provide the services that the people of New Hampshire rely on. Quality emergency services require effective, well-trained, safe firefighters and EMS providers which contributes to the quality of life for all of the people of New Hampshire, and Jeff’s contribution to that cannot ever be forgotten.”
LFR Chief Michael McQuillen called Saturday’s ceremony, which included Littleton firefighters past and present as well as LFR’s ladder truck crossing ladders with the state fire academy’s truck, a somber event.
“It was good for all of us to be there to support the family and show the family that’s he not forgotten, that he’s part of the organization, and he’s going to be forever,” said McQuillen. “We try to remember him every day and try to ease the family’s pain by being there as much as we can. Jeff makes number 92 for the state of New Hampshire who have been killed in the line of the duty.”
