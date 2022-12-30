2022 Year In Review: Littleton Man Killed In Main Street Accident

Ralph Porfido was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while crossing Litteton’s Main Street within the crosswalk on Feb. 9. He was 79.
Porfido passed away 200 feet from his childhood home, which was located behind the family business Porfido’s Market & Deli.
One of three children, Porfido attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, Littleton High School (Class of 1961), and then Berlin Technical College.
According to his obituary, Porfido served in the Littleton National Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a congregant of Saint Rose of Lima Church and the All Saints Episcopal Church.
He worked in the Metropolitan areas of Boston and southern New Hampshire, as a Mechanical Draftsmen and Graphic Designer.
His obituary stated, “He was a talented artist who produced beautiful drawings of the Churches that line the main street of Littleton and was once commissioned to paint a beautiful mural for an oriental restaurant. In his youth, he had a vision of flying automobiles and drew a spec car. Cars similar to his vision are now a reality. He also enjoyed studying foreign languages and became quite fluent in many of them. Ralph enjoyed visiting the Littleton Senior Center, and the Littleton Public Library. He loved to dance and take long walks. Until just a few years ago, he greatly enjoyed his daily workouts at the local gym.”
