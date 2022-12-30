2022 Year In Review: Littleton Man Killed In Main Street Accident
Ralph Porfido shown volunteering with with a local food bank in 2016. (Courtesy Photo/Passumpsic Bank)

Ralph Porfido was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while crossing Litteton’s Main Street within the crosswalk on Feb. 9. He was 79.

Porfido passed away 200 feet from his childhood home, which was located behind the family business Porfido’s Market & Deli.

