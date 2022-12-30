2022 Year In Review: Littleton Select Board Approves Pre-Meeting Prayer

The Littleton Select Board (left to right, Linda MacNeil, Carrie Gendreau and Roger Emerson) agreed to allow a prayer from members of clergy in town before their regularly scheduled Monday night meetings at the Littleton Community House. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The Littleton Select Board during their meeting on June 13, 2022, agreed, without a vote, to allow a prayer at the opening of their Monday meetings.
First raising the topic during the board’s April 25 meeting was Select Board member Carrie Gendreau, she had attended a New Hampshire Senate session in Concord, where a clergy member gave a prayer before the session.
Gendreau, who in November was elected to New Hampshire Senate District 1, said she found it refreshing and then asked fellow Select Board members Roger Emerson and Linda MacNeil how they would feel about having members of Littleton clergy, on a rotating basis, open up Littleton Select Board meetings with a prayer.
Gendreau spoke with Jonathan Cowal, an attorney with the New Hampshire Municipal Association, who said there is no New Hampshire statute regarding prayer at public meetings and towns have the legal authority to have it.
She cited a 2014 Supreme Court of the United States case in which the court ruled that prayer at a legislative meeting does not violate the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Under federal law and following court decisions, municipalities can open prayer up to any established religious institution in the community, be it Muslim, Jewish, Christian, or other. Littleton currently does not have a mosque or synagogue.
During the Aug. 29 meeting, Emerson called for a formal vote on prayer.
Gendreau and MacNeil voted in favor and Emerson against, for a 2-1 vote.
“I think it adds a level of civility that public meetings should have,” said MacNeil.
After the August meeting, Emerson said several people had spoken with him regarding their concerns that prayer could open up the town to a lawsuit.
Emerson supports a moment of silence before meetings but not prayer.
“I just wanted to go on record saying I wasn’t for it, I don’t think it belongs there, and we are there to conduct town business,” he said.
To date, no one speaking during the public input session at board meetings has come out in support or opposition to the prayers, though some opposition has been expressed on social media.
