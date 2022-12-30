2022 Year In Review: Littleton Select Board Approves Pre-Meeting Prayer
The Littleton Select Board (left to right, Linda MacNeil, Carrie Gendreau and Roger Emerson) agreed to allow a prayer from members of clergy in town before their regularly scheduled Monday night meetings at the Littleton Community House. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

The Littleton Select Board during their meeting on June 13, 2022, agreed, without a vote, to allow a prayer at the opening of their Monday meetings.

First raising the topic during the board’s April 25 meeting was Select Board member Carrie Gendreau, she had attended a New Hampshire Senate session in Concord, where a clergy member gave a prayer before the session.

