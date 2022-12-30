2022 Year In Review: Local Candidates Make Bid For Statewide Office
From different political parties, Joe Benning, of Lyndon, and Kitty Toll, of Danville, both ran for the position of Vermont Lieutenant Governor in 2022, making for a potential race between Caledonia County residents in the statewide election in November. Voters for David Zuckerman thwarted the possibility of a matchup between local candidates by giving Zuckerman the Primary victory over Toll. Zuckerman then beat Benning in November.

Vermont candidates for statewide office who live in the Northeast Kingdom are rare, and when Joe Benning, of Lyndon, announced in January that he would be seeking the lieutenant governor position, it was news.

Then another local resident, Kitty Toll, of Danville, announced in February that she would be running for the same post, and it created the potential for an all-Kingdom contest in November as Toll is a Democrat and Benning is a Republican. That potential made the race especially newsworthy on a local level.

