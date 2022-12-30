2022 Year In Review: Local Candidates Make Bid For Statewide Office

From different political parties, Joe Benning, of Lyndon, and Kitty Toll, of Danville, both ran for the position of Vermont Lieutenant Governor in 2022, making for a potential race between Caledonia County residents in the statewide election in November. Voters for David Zuckerman thwarted the possibility of a matchup between local candidates by giving Zuckerman the Primary victory over Toll. Zuckerman then beat Benning in November.
Vermont candidates for statewide office who live in the Northeast Kingdom are rare, and when Joe Benning, of Lyndon, announced in January that he would be seeking the lieutenant governor position, it was news.
Then another local resident, Kitty Toll, of Danville, announced in February that she would be running for the same post, and it created the potential for an all-Kingdom contest in November as Toll is a Democrat and Benning is a Republican. That potential made the race especially newsworthy on a local level.
Both candidates had significant political qualifications, Benning as a county senator and Toll as a state representative. They each were easily re-elected multiple times. Both received endorsements from influential people. Toll was endorsed by former Vermont governors Madeleine Kunin and Howard Dean. Benning’s bid was supported by current Gov. Phil Scott and former Gov. Jim Douglas.
Neither would go on to win the position of lieutenant governor, each losing to David Zuckerman. Visions of a November race between local candidates vanished in August when Zuckerman defeated Toll in the Democratic Primary by fewer than 4,700 votes. Zuckerman, a former lieutenant governor, then beat Benning with 51 percent of the votes.
