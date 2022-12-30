2022 Year In Review: Local Man Identified As ‘Person Of Interest’ In Eden Homicide

A St. Johnsbury man with 24 open criminal cases in Caledonia County was identified in December as a possible ‘person of interest’ in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in the town of Eden.
That’s according to Vermont State Police.
Shawn Allen Rich, 44, wasn’t named as a suspect in the homicide but was connected to the case in documents made public in Caledonia Superior Court.
Rich was arrested by state police several hours after the Eden shooting on three active arrest warrants and was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and violating court-ordered conditions of release.
Rich, who pleaded not guilty to both charges, was arrested at his Spring Street residence after Tpr. David Garces spotted a red pickup truck driving past Maplefields in St. Johnsbury and knew Rich had active arrest warrants.
“I started to follow this vehicle because I knew Shawn Rich, 44, to drive a red Dodge Ram,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report. “At the time, I also had information that Rich was a possible person of interest in a shooting that occurred in Eden, Vermont on the night of 12/01/2022. The information relayed to me about this shooting was that a tan sedan with VT registration HMA999 with two suspicious males, was in the area at the time of the shooting. This registration came back to a beige Volkswagen Passat registered to Rich, and Andrea Poginy.”
Police said the the Eden shooting appears to be a targeted incident and there was no indication of a threat to public safety.
