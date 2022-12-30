2022 Year In Review: Local Man Identified As ‘Person Of Interest’ In Eden Homicide
Shawn Rich during video arraignment on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

A St. Johnsbury man with 24 open criminal cases in Caledonia County was identified in December as a possible ‘person of interest’ in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in the town of Eden.

That’s according to Vermont State Police.

