2022 Year In Review: Local Man Sues Facebook
Buy Now

FILE - A Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, shows the Facebook "like" icon displayed outside of Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The "like" button on Facebook seems like a relatively clear way to express your support for something, but a federal judge says that doesn't mean clicking it is constitutionally protected speech. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

An Orleans County man filed a lawsuit in September against Facebook alleging that the social media giant caused injuries to his teenage daughter including self-harm, depression and eating disorders.

The 98-page complaint was filed against Meta Platforms, Inc. and its other companies including Facebook and Instagram in U.S. District Court in Burlington by attorney Shawn K. Jarecki of Stockbridge, Vt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments