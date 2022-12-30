2022 Year In Review: Local Man Sues Facebook

FILE - A Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, shows the Facebook "like" icon displayed outside of Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The "like" button on Facebook seems like a relatively clear way to express your support for something, but a federal judge says that doesn't mean clicking it is constitutionally protected speech. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
An Orleans County man filed a lawsuit in September against Facebook alleging that the social media giant caused injuries to his teenage daughter including self-harm, depression and eating disorders.
The 98-page complaint was filed against Meta Platforms, Inc. and its other companies including Facebook and Instagram in U.S. District Court in Burlington by attorney Shawn K. Jarecki of Stockbridge, Vt.
The complaint alleges that the daughter of Brownington resident Robert Turgeon quickly became addicted to the online platforms.
The complaint alleges Turgeon’s daughter started using Facebook when she was 12 years old and quickly became a heavy user.
The complaint alleges that the teen became addicted to the Facebook platforms due to the “recommendations and content” Facebook showed her.
“Shortly after registering to use Meta platforms at the age of twelve, Plaintiff began engaging in addictive and problematic use of the platform,” reads the complaint. “(Her) interest in any activity other than viewing and posting on Meta platforms progressively declined…Prompted by the addictive design of Defendants’ product (s), and the constant notifications that Defendants’ platform pushed 24 hours a day, (she) began getting less and less sleep.”
The complaint was filed against Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook Holdings, LLC, Facebook Operations, LLC, Facebook Payments, Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC, Instagram, LLC and Siculus, Inc.
