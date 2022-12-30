2022 Year In Review: Longtime Caplan’s Employee Gary Ely Dies
Gary Ely, an employee at Caplan's Army Store for 67 years until its closing at the end of last year, sits near a front store window on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Every day Ely went to the empty store that was so much a part of his life. Chairs inside near the front door were set up as for his many friends to visit with Ely. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Longtime Caplan’s Army Store employee Gary Ely died on Aug. 22.

The longtime employee at the Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury store died from heart-related issues. He turned 85 years old earlier the same month. The day of his death would have been the 69th anniversary of Ely’s start at the store. When he reached the 60-year employment milestone at Caplan’s back in 2013, he said he wasn’t interested in retirement. He said his only dream was to keep on working at Caplan’s. He continued to show up at the store daily after it closed.

