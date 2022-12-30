2022 Year In Review: Longtime Caplan’s Employee Gary Ely Dies

Gary Ely, an employee at Caplan's Army Store for 67 years until its closing at the end of last year, sits near a front store window on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Every day Ely went to the empty store that was so much a part of his life. Chairs inside near the front door were set up as for his many friends to visit with Ely. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Longtime Caplan’s Army Store employee Gary Ely died on Aug. 22.
The longtime employee at the Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury store died from heart-related issues. He turned 85 years old earlier the same month. The day of his death would have been the 69th anniversary of Ely’s start at the store. When he reached the 60-year employment milestone at Caplan’s back in 2013, he said he wasn’t interested in retirement. He said his only dream was to keep on working at Caplan’s. He continued to show up at the store daily after it closed.
“The truth is I’d like to die right here; this is my life,” he said.
His daughter, Anna Talbot, spoke fondly of the impact her dad had on her because he was such a people person.
“I thank God for the man that he was because he inspired me every single day,” she said. “He was like the mayor of St. Johnsbury. Everybody who ever met him would turn away with a smile.”
“Gary was an institution in downtown St. Johnsbury for as long as I can remember,” said NEK Chamber of Commerce director Darcie McCann in an email. “But despite the legacy he leaves in downtown St. J, he leaves a much bigger hole as one of the most decent and kind human beings you’d ever meet. He was not only an incredible presence at Caplan’s Army Store but he had a heart of gold and unparalleled empathy.”
