2022 Year In Review: Longtime Firefighter Ignores Serious Injury To Battle Blaze

Former Lunenburg Fire Chief Phil Harris and his wife, Elaine, escaped their single-family home at 82 Riverside Ave. on Nov. 1 following an early-morning explosion that rocked the close-knit neighborhood located along the western shore of the Connecticut River.
Once his wife was safely outside, Harris, who is in his 70s, drove himself to the nearby fire station in spite of serious burns and returned with a tanker in attempts to contain the blaze.
He and his wife remain hospitalized in the burn unit at Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The following day, Lunenburg Fire official Harvey Call marveled at Harris’ toughness.
“I’ve been burned myself and I honestly don’t know how he did it,” Call said. “I know the adrenaline was pushing him, but that guy is steel.”
The home was totaled and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Lunenburg Fire expects to hold fundraisers to assist the Harrises, who are well-known and well-liked community members.
The explosion drew Good Samaritans who rushed to the scene and helped the husband and wife out of the home, according to state Fire Marshal’s investigators.
They included the man living next door, 62-year-old Lee Esposito, whose home had also caught fire.
Esposito’s home at 76 Riverside Ave. remained standing but will almost certainly have to be torn down due to damage from the explosion, fire, and water
