2022 Year In Review: Longtime Firefighter Ignores Serious Injury To Battle Blaze
An explosion and fire leveled a home at 82 Riverside Ave. in Lunenburg, Vt., on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Former Lunenburg Fire Chief Phil Harris and his wife, Elaine, escaped their single-family home at 82 Riverside Ave. on Nov. 1 following an early-morning explosion that rocked the close-knit neighborhood located along the western shore of the Connecticut River.

Once his wife was safely outside, Harris, who is in his 70s, drove himself to the nearby fire station in spite of serious burns and returned with a tanker in attempts to contain the blaze.

