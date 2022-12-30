A Massachusetts man was shot and wounded at 72 Maple Street in St. Johnsbury in October.
Police have still not identified the shooter but two people have been charged with drug offenses related to the investigation.
The victim was identified as Xavion Martin, 21, of Springfield, Mass., who was shot in the stomach.
Martin was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and then transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Tomas Gomez Salazar, 20, a Colombian National who lives in North Weymouth, Mass., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking and three other misdemeanor charges after the car he was riding in was identified at the scene and later stopped in Lyndon after the shooting.
Salazar faces a possible sentence of up to 33 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
Multiple St. Johnsbury Police officers then executed a search warrant at Apartment #3 in the Maple Street building which was home to Heather A. Smith, 44. Police said they found 260 bags of fentanyl, a gun and more than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Smith was then charged and pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor charges of violating conditions of release and possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Smith faces a possible sentence of up to 31 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
