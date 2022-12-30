2022 Year In Review: Massachusetts Hotel Group Buys Comfort Inn
The Comfort Inn & Suites in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — After more than 22 years owning the Comfort Inn property, Peter Murphy sold it to a Massachusetts-based hotel management company.

The real estate deal was struck on Dec. 20 between Northeast Kingdom Hotels Inc. and Giri Saint Johnsbury LLC. Murphy is the president of Northeast Kingdom Hotels Inc. Murphy Realty had owned the property since 1986 and was responsible for building the hotel at 703 U.S. Rt. 5. The 100+ room hotel opened in July 2000.

