2022 Year In Review: Massachusetts Hotel Group Buys Comfort Inn

ST. JOHNSBURY — After more than 22 years owning the Comfort Inn property, Peter Murphy sold it to a Massachusetts-based hotel management company.
The real estate deal was struck on Dec. 20 between Northeast Kingdom Hotels Inc. and Giri Saint Johnsbury LLC. Murphy is the president of Northeast Kingdom Hotels Inc. Murphy Realty had owned the property since 1986 and was responsible for building the hotel at 703 U.S. Rt. 5. The 100+ room hotel opened in July 2000.
The purchase price was $14.3 million. Tax documents filed with the town note a tax-due amount of $174,000. The 5.92-acre property is assessed with the town at $5,164,500.
The Giri Hotel Management group based in Quincy owns a lot of properties in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. There are 44 hotels featured online. The closest property to St. Johnsbury that the Giri group owns is The Chandler Hotel at White Mountains in Bethlehem, N.H.
Many well-known lodging chains are part of the ownership mix, including Marriott, Hilton, Windham, Best Western and Choice, which includes the Comfort Inn brand.
The sale ends the Murphy connection, which until Tuesday had been the only name the local Comfort Inn ever knew. It was Peter Murphy who closed the deal with Choice Hotels in 1997 to build the Comfort Inn.
For the first time in decades, Murphy Realty does not own a St. Johnsbury lodging establishment. The company once owned multiple motels in town.
