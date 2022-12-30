2022 Year In Review: Mistrial Declared After Judge Contracts COVID
Orleans County Judge Lisa A. Warren

A domestic and sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial in February after Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren announced that she had just tested positive for COVID-19.

The trial of Lawrence A. Dizazzo was well underway with the defense ready to present evidence. But the trial was canceled because Judge Warren could not continue to be present in the courtroom due to her positive test.

