2022 Year In Review: Mistrial Declared After Judge Contracts COVID

A domestic and sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial in February after Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren announced that she had just tested positive for COVID-19.
The trial of Lawrence A. Dizazzo was well underway with the defense ready to present evidence. But the trial was canceled because Judge Warren could not continue to be present in the courtroom due to her positive test.
Witnesses say Judge Warren appeared in the courtroom by video and said she wasn’t feeling well, had just tested positive for the virus and dismissed the jury resulting in a mistrial.
Less than an hour later, the Orleans County Court Clerk’s Office sent out an email to all prosecutors and defense attorneys announcing that Judge Warren would not be available for the remainder of the week and that all Orleans criminal hearings were being postponed.
The Orleans County Courthouse in Newport had just been re-opened for jury trials after the Vermont judiciary went from months of declaring the building unsafe for trials to suddenly announcing in December that the installation of a heating coil in the courthouse ventilation system made it safe again.
The court did not say where Judge Warren contracted the virus.
Dizazzo, 37, was accused in September of 2018 of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and sexual assault following an incident on Lake Willoughby Road in Barton.
