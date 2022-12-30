2022 Year In Review: Mountain View Grand Sold For $24.2M

WHITEFIELD — The 1,700-acre resort property and historic 141-room hotel were acquired by New Hampshire-based Hay Creek Hotels on April 27 for $24.2 million, according to documents from the Coos County Registry of Deeds.
Nestled in the heart of the White Mountains, the Mountain View Grand is one of the state’s last grand hotels, and it remains a major economic driver for the region.
The resort is the largest employer in Whitefield with 200 employees and one of the top private-sector job creators in Coos County.
Hay Creek Hotels adds the Mountain View Grand to a portfolio of 26 upscale independent hotel properties, including five in the Granite State: The Centennial Hotel in Concord, The Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson, The Exeter Inn, The Wolfeboro Inn, and the Mountain View Grand.
According to the company website, Hay Creek Hotels was founded in 2005 “to combine the intimacy of a boutique hotel with world-class cuisine, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled guest service and the exclusive amenities of a luxury inn.”
In a press release, Hay Creek stated, “The resort has plans to undergo a massive rehaul of their employee housing as well as renovations to the lobby and clubhouse, upgrades to their IT systems, a plan for additional meeting and event space and substantial enhancements to their [food and beverage] offerings, including the creation of an additional [food and beverage] outlet.”
