2022 Year In Review: Mountain View Grand Sold For $24.2M
Buy Now

The Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield, N.H., was recently sold. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WHITEFIELD — The 1,700-acre resort property and historic 141-room hotel were acquired by New Hampshire-based Hay Creek Hotels on April 27 for $24.2 million, according to documents from the Coos County Registry of Deeds.

Nestled in the heart of the White Mountains, the Mountain View Grand is one of the state’s last grand hotels, and it remains a major economic driver for the region.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments