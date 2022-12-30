2022 Year In Review: NCH CEO Resigns
North Country Hospital's new CEO is Brian Nall. (Courtesy Photo)

North Country Hospital CEO Brian Nall resigned in late October on the heels of a no-confidence vote passed by the medical staff the week before.

The hospital’s Board of Trustees announced Nall’s departure and the appointment of an interim October 24.

