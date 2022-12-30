2022 Year In Review: NCSU Names Longtime Educator As New Leader
Elaine Collins, the principal of Newport City Elementary School, was announced as the new superintendent for the North Country Supervisory Union in February. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT — Elaine Collins was announced in early February as the new superintendent for the SU, succeeding longtime superintendent John Castle to lead the North Country Supervisory Union.

“A Northeast Kingdom native, Elaine has been working in the Vermont educational field, in a variety of roles, for 32 years,” NCSU Board Chair Steve Mason said in announcing Collins. “She started out in various support staff roles, then moved into teaching before transitioning into educational leadership through consulting work and then as a school principal, which she has done for the past 12 years. Elaine is currently the principal at Newport City Elementary School.”

