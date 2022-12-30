2022 Year In Review: NEK Couple Permitted To Convert Former Nursing Home Into Home For Ukrainians Displaced By War

Oleksandra (Sasha) Shapovalov and her father, Dmytzo (Dimi) Shapovalov, sit on a park bench outside the Agape House of Mercy in Derby on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Eight members of the Shapovalov family recently arrived after fleeing their home country of Ukraine. The House of Mercy is being converted from its former use as a nursing home into living quarters for Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The Development Review Board approved a plan on July 18, 2022 to make the former Derby Green Nursing Home a place to house and educate Ukrainians driven from their country by war.
The couple from Albany driving the plan, Scott and Theresa Cianciolo, wasted no time in purchasing (from North Country Hospital on July 22) and preparing the property for Ukrainians, some individuals, some families, many of whom have disabilities.
The first Ukrainian family to arrive, the Shapovalovs, arrived in the U.S. early in July in time for Fourth of July. The celebratory fireworks audible from the Cianciolo’s home was unsettling for the family as their recent experience with explosions in the night was related to Russia’s invasion of their homeland.
The Cianciolos call the property in Derby the Agape House of Mercy. It opened in late August with a lot of support in money, labor and supplies going into the property conversion. The home houses 37 Ukrainians. There are five families ranging from two members to eight; the remainder are individuals. All of the families have at least one member with special needs.
They are in the process of expanding the housing options by using an unused residential building on the King George Farm property in Sutton.
The Cianciolos, with assistance from Sasha Shapovalova, an English-speaking member of the first Ukrainian family to arrive, are working on processing another nine people into the Kingdom. Among them, a wheelchair-bound man, his mother and his 92-year-old grandmother will be the next to arrive in January.
The Cianciolos moved to the Northeast Kingdom in 2004 and started Agape Ministries with a mission to serve children and adults with disabilities. They were living in Ukraine before the war broke out nearly a year ago. As American citizens, they were advised to leave the country, which they did in early February.
The idea to create a place to support displaced Ukrainians in the Northeast Kingdom came after the Cianciolos helped at a Ukrainian refugee center in Florida.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.