2022 Year In Review: NEK Couple Permitted To Convert Former Nursing Home Into Home For Ukrainians Displaced By War
Buy Now

Oleksandra (Sasha) Shapovalov and her father, Dmytzo (Dimi) Shapovalov, sit on a park bench outside the Agape House of Mercy in Derby on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Eight members of the Shapovalov family recently arrived after fleeing their home country of Ukraine. The House of Mercy is being converted from its former use as a nursing home into living quarters for Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The Development Review Board approved a plan on July 18, 2022 to make the former Derby Green Nursing Home a place to house and educate Ukrainians driven from their country by war.

The couple from Albany driving the plan, Scott and Theresa Cianciolo, wasted no time in purchasing (from North Country Hospital on July 22) and preparing the property for Ukrainians, some individuals, some families, many of whom have disabilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments