2022 Year In Review: NEK Legend Dudley Bell Passes Away
Dudley Bell poses with some of the hardware he earned over a lifetime of unrivaled athletic achievement. (File photo by Paul Hayes)

Northeast Kingdom legend Dudley Bell who died March 11 after a year-long bout of melanoma at the age of 89.

Born in Middletown, Conn., Bell served in the U.S. Navy and then attended Springfield College, where he was the captain of the basketball team. He graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s in physical education and a master’s in physical education/organization and administration.

