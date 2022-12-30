2022 Year In Review: NEK Legend Dudley Bell Passes Away

Northeast Kingdom legend Dudley Bell who died March 11 after a year-long bout of melanoma at the age of 89.
Born in Middletown, Conn., Bell served in the U.S. Navy and then attended Springfield College, where he was the captain of the basketball team. He graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s in physical education and a master’s in physical education/organization and administration.
He was a 40-plus year tennis pro who taught 25 years at the Country Club of Pittsfield, Mass., and 13 years at the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club, earning a place in the USPTA New England Hall of Fame. The USTA New England Division once named Bell and his family the Tennis Family of the Year
He spent nearly 40 years at Lyndon State College (now NVU-Lyndon) as a physical education professor, department chair, coach (of eight teams) and athletic director. The tennis courts and museum were named in his honor in 2006 and his 1964 basketball team was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. In 1986 he introduced the first Tennis Management program, with a practicum and internship program.
He was also a year-round athlete who founded NEK Senior Tennis, organized golf outings and competed in the Vermont Senior Games and more than 10 National Senior Games, where he competed in 28 events in track and field, racquetball, basketball and softball.
He was also an avid sports fan who frequently traveled to attend the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York, where he got to know the Williams family, and the University of Vermont men’s basketball team, typically sitting behind the bench at home games in Patrick Gym.
