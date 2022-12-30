2022 Year In Review: New Hampshire Summer Tourism Numbers Set Record
A hiker takes in the views along the Franconia Ridge Loop in the White Mountain National Forest in June 2016. (File photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)

In January 2022, when the numbers were in, state officials said tourism in summer 2021 set a record, with millions of visitors pouring into the White Mountains, Great North Woods, and the rest of the Granite State and making a strong economic impact on local communities.

The state welcomed 4.4 million visitors who spent more than $2.1 billion, breaking previous pre-pandemic summer records set in 2019 and representing a 21-percent increase in visitors and a 5-percent increase in spending for the season.

