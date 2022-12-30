2022 Year In Review: New Hampshire Summer Tourism Numbers Set Record

In January 2022, when the numbers were in, state officials said tourism in summer 2021 set a record, with millions of visitors pouring into the White Mountains, Great North Woods, and the rest of the Granite State and making a strong economic impact on local communities.
The state welcomed 4.4 million visitors who spent more than $2.1 billion, breaking previous pre-pandemic summer records set in 2019 and representing a 21-percent increase in visitors and a 5-percent increase in spending for the season.
Including winter and fall, fiscal year 2021 in New Hampshire had a record number of visitors, in all 12.8 million people spending more than $5.5 billion, which equals $322.6 million in state tax revenue.
As a result of the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development’s strategic marketing efforts, 2021 yielded one of the strongest returns on investment measured.
“New Hampshire is the best place to live, work, raise a family – and also take a vacation,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “With this record-breaking summer tourist season, it’s clear that the Granite State is the number one destination for families looking to have fun, experience our beautiful state, and shop tax-free.”
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said, “We went from the worst season ever to the best. That is a rebound in an industry I can’t recall seeing. The industry had been knocked down, and to see this type of activity I think is a reaction to COVID and people wanting to get outside, and I think it’s a harbinger of several years of this, at least.”
Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, said, “After so much uncertainty in 2020 and even some still today, it is wonderful to see how strong tourism has rebounded in the White Mountains, welcoming several million visitors, millions in travel-related spending, and support for so many households and nearly 15,000 tourism-related careers.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.