2022 Year In Review: NKHS Rights Ship And Receives Full Designation Status

In early fall Northeast Kingdom Human Services announced that it had completed the redesignation process by the Vermont Department of Mental Health following a couple turbulent years for the NGO that saw administrative turnover and staff and client concerns.
NKHS received the decision and approval from Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes. The agency was “redesignated with minor deficiencies.”
The decision came after more than eighteen months of effort by NKHS since December 2020 when DMH alerted NKHS that it risked losing its designation and the agency was placed on “Provisional Designation with Intent to Dedesignate” following a months-long investigation.
The major deficiencies noted in the state’s report issued at the time required a corrective action plan. The state investigation cited “ineffective organizational leadership oversight” and other concerns based on interviews, surveys and dozens of complaints. In the aftermath then NKHS CEO and President Thomas Jankowski resigned and retired NVRH CEO Paul Bengtson was named Interim Executive Director, stepping into the leadership role just as the agency needed to transform itself.
Bengtson was named the Interim Executive Director in January 2021 to help stabilize the agency while the search for a new executive director was launched. In September 2021, Kelsey Stavseth joined the agency as its new Executive Director.
NKHS leadership and staff worked closely with DMH to make the necessary improvements and Stavseth said in October the redesignation was a testament to the dedication and work of the NKHS team.
Over the summer, DMH gathered information from a variety of sources to assess the agency’s adherence to the corrective action plan and DMH expectations, including documentation, information from consumers, staff, Board of Directors, and local program standing committees, as well as comments from the general public. Additionally, representatives from NKHS met with State Standing Committees who, in turn, made their recommendations to the Commissioner.
