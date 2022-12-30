2022 Year In Review: NKHS Rights Ship And Receives Full Designation Status
The St. Johnsbury facility for Northeast Kingdom Human Services on Portland Street. (File Photo)

In early fall Northeast Kingdom Human Services announced that it had completed the redesignation process by the Vermont Department of Mental Health following a couple turbulent years for the NGO that saw administrative turnover and staff and client concerns.

NKHS received the decision and approval from Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes. The agency was “redesignated with minor deficiencies.”

