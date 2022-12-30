2022 Year In Review: Northeast Kingdom’s First Retail Cannabis Shop Opens In St. Johnsbury
Sarah Willey and Zeb Overton cut the ribbon on Overton's new retail cannabis dispensary, The Green Man, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by William Beddie)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The State of Vermont began licensing cannabis stores in October, and the first shop to get a license in Northeast Kingdom is in St. Johnsbury.

The Green Man, owned by Zeb Overton, opened on Oct. 21.

