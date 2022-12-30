2022 Year In Review: Northeast Kingdom’s First Retail Cannabis Shop Opens In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — The State of Vermont began licensing cannabis stores in October, and the first shop to get a license in Northeast Kingdom is in St. Johnsbury.
The Green Man, owned by Zeb Overton, opened on Oct. 21.
St. Johnsbury, as an option for cannabis retail operations, was permitted in a townwide vote in April 2021. The measure passed by a thin margin with 785 in favor of marijuana shops in town and 754 opposed.
It was the vote result Overton said he was hoping for. “That vote kept me in St. Johnsbury,” he said.
The symbol for his business logo features the green face of a man within an array of marijuana leaves. It is based on imagery of the Green Man dating back centuries that symbolizes rebirth and represents new growth. The Green Man motif has many variations. Information online states branches or vines may sprout from the mouth, nostrils and other parts of the face. Now, with Overton’s business, the Green Man’s face takes form among the leaves of a pot plant.
The Green Man is located at 1591 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury Center.
The town’s second shop, Northeast Kannabis, opened on Dec. 9 on Railroad Street. The store, owned by Matthew and Aleha Racenet, is across the road from Jiffy Mart. For years the property served as a furniture store and most recently it was the home of Northeast Kingdom Learning Services.
Since the board started licensing in October, 31 retailers have been given the green light to open. Northeast Kannabis is among four in the Northeast Kingdom. In addition to The Green Man, other NEK retailers are Kingdom Kind, 290 Glover Road in Barton and The High Country, 5134 Rt. 5 in Derby.
