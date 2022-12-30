2022 Year In Review: NVRH Expansion Announced In September
People celebrating a groundbreakinig event for a new mental health expansion at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, grab ceremonial gold-colored spades. From left are Jackie Zaun, project manager from NVRH, Desirea Falt, Lavallee Brensinger Architects, Meaghan Pennock, H.P. Cummings Construction from Woodsville, Dr. Michael Rousse, Chief Medical Officer at NVRH, Mary Parent, President of the NVRH Board of Trustees, Jim Vear, Yeaton Engineers, Shawn Tester, NVRH CEO, Dr. Ryan Sexton, Emergency Medical Director at NVRH, and , and Andre Bissonnette, NVRH CFO. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — In late September of this year, a long-envisioned expansion project at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital was finally realized.

The project will see the new NVRH Mental Health Support Area constructed and opened to serve a longstanding need.

