2022 Year In Review: NVRH Expansion Announced In September

People celebrating a groundbreakinig event for a new mental health expansion at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, grab ceremonial gold-colored spades. From left are Jackie Zaun, project manager from NVRH, Desirea Falt, Lavallee Brensinger Architects, Meaghan Pennock, H.P. Cummings Construction from Woodsville, Dr. Michael Rousse, Chief Medical Officer at NVRH, Mary Parent, President of the NVRH Board of Trustees, Jim Vear, Yeaton Engineers, Shawn Tester, NVRH CEO, Dr. Ryan Sexton, Emergency Medical Director at NVRH, and , and Andre Bissonnette, NVRH CFO. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — In late September of this year, a long-envisioned expansion project at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital was finally realized.
The project will see the new NVRH Mental Health Support Area constructed and opened to serve a longstanding need.
The increased area to support patients suffering from psychiatric issues is in response to a growing mental health crisis locally and nationally, officials said.
NVRH CEO Shawn Tester welcomed the crowd in the hospital’s lower parking lot.
Attending the fall groundbreaking were Jackie Zaun, project manager from NVRH, Desirea Falt, representing Lavallee Brensinger Architects, Meaghan Pennock, representing H.P. Cummings Construction from Woodsville, Dr. Michael Rousse, Chief Medical Officer at NVRH, Jim Vear, representing Yeaton Engineers, Dr. Ryan Sexton, Emergency Medical Director at NVRH, Andre Bissonnette, NVRH CFO and Mary Parent, President of the NVRH Board of Trustees.
Parent publicly thanked U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy for securing a Congressionally Directed Grant worth $3 million to construct the new hospital addition.
Paul Bengtson, former and long-time CEO of the hospital, also attended the ceremony.
The current nine Emergency Department exam rooms are used for mental health patients as well as for people seeking emergency medical care. The rooms offer limited space for a family member or caregiver in the room when providers and nurses are treating the patient. If the patient is experiencing a mental health crisis, a “patient observer” must also be in the room 24/7.
NVRH Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Ryan Sexton describes as “small, windowless exam rooms with little privacy to care for these (psychiatric) patients.”
He said the NVRH ED treats 14,000 people annually, and using the space for people with mental health issues is “extremely challenging.”
The expansion is happening during the hospital’s 50th anniversary year.
