2022 Year In Review: NVRH Reaches 50-Year Anniversary

The entrance of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, is different than it was when the hospital was built 50 years ago. The original construction did not feature the roof over the driveway. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A labor of love reached a 50-year milestone on Valentine’s Day as Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital marked 50 years of operation.
It was on Feb. 14, 1972, that patients from the former Brightlook Hospital were transported to the brand new facility on Hospital Drive, marking the start of 50 years of continuous operation for NVRH.
Planning for NVRH began in the 1960s with the recognition that the town’s two hospitals - Brightlook and St. Johnsbury Hospital on Prospect Street - were aging. Community leaders and medical professionals “recognized a need for a new, centralized healthcare facility that would provide a modern environment for quality healthcare,” Tester noted.
Community fundraising efforts began in 1968. A goal of $800,000 was set as a local contribution requirement to secure the federal funding and financing process. It was front-page news on Jan. 14, 1969, and a time for community celebration when Orlando Costa stood on a stepladder and painted in the top of a fundraising thermometer marked with the $800,000 goal. Vermont Gov. Deane C. Davis spoke at the celebratory event.
Area businesses, organizations and individuals gave to support the new hospital. Contributions of all sizes poured in. Employees at the former Tap and Die in Lyndonville pledged $50,000. Five-year-old Beth Chamberlain gave $5.76 she earned with a Kool-Aid stand. The Caledonian-Record published a running tally of individuals and organizations that donated to the cause. Many columns of names appeared.
NVRH originally opened as a 100-bed hospital, including “Founder’s Hall,” an alcohol rehab facility,” Tester’s statement noted. “But through the years, NVRH has evolved to meet the region’s most pressing healthcare needs by adapting and expanding space.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.