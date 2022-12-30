2022 Year In Review: Omicron Wave Drives NEK COVID Cases Over 10,000
The Northeast Kingdom saw COVID cases spike last winter with the Omicron surge. Case counts shot past the 10,000 mark in mid-January as the region experienced the highest average daily new cases of the pandemic, when the three counties were averaging just over 150 confirmed cases per day on Jan. 15.

The pace of cases would soon abate and the region added about 5,000 cases since mid-January, reaching a total of 15,014 confirmed cases as of Dec. 27, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

