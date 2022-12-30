2022 Year In Review: Omicron Wave Drives NEK COVID Cases Over 10,000

The Northeast Kingdom saw COVID cases spike last winter with the Omicron surge. Case counts shot past the 10,000 mark in mid-January as the region experienced the highest average daily new cases of the pandemic, when the three counties were averaging just over 150 confirmed cases per day on Jan. 15.
The pace of cases would soon abate and the region added about 5,000 cases since mid-January, reaching a total of 15,014 confirmed cases as of Dec. 27, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The year also saw a rise in COVID-related deaths. On Jan. 1, 2022, there had been 55 deaths among NEK residents. That tally grew by 28, to reach 83 total fatalities, with the latest being an Orleans County resident on Dec. 12.
The NEK continues to lag behind much of the rest of the state regarding vaccination uptake.
As of year-end, the Health Department’s weekly surveillance report continues to show low community levels across the major metrics, including new cases, new hospitalizations of COVID-positive patients, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients and the percentage of people reporting COVID-like symptoms during emergency room visits.
2022 saw successive federal approvals of the bivalent vaccine designed for the original strain and omicron strain of the virus for both adults and children. On the state level, COVID strategies shifted predominantly to at-home testing and away from state-run vaccination clinics to vaccines through medical offices and pharmacies.
The state also shifted its guidance on how schools confront COVID. As the 2022-23 winter set in, schools were dealing with a variety of illnesses, including COVID, flu and RSV.
