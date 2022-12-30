DANVILLE — After running a community market named for himself, Marty Beattie, founder of Marty’s 1st Stop on Route 2 in Danville, passed the torch earlier this year to his son and daughter-in-law to run the family market. He had begun Marty’s 33 years ago and said it was time to pass the torch to the next generation.

In February, Marty Beattie said he was working with his son, James, and daughter-in-law, Lyndsay, on a lease-to-purchase transition that commenced on April 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments