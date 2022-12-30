Marty's 1st Stop owner Marty Beattie, stands in the aisle of the store he owns next to Lyndsay and James Beattie, who will be leasing to buy the store. James and Lyndsay are married, and James is Marty's son. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
Marty's 1st Stop owner Marty Beattie, stands in the aisle of the store he owns next to Lyndsay and James Beattie, who will be leasing to buy the store. James and Lyndsay are married, and James is Marty's son. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
DANVILLE — After running a community market named for himself, Marty Beattie, founder of Marty’s 1st Stop on Route 2 in Danville, passed the torch earlier this year to his son and daughter-in-law to run the family market. He had begun Marty’s 33 years ago and said it was time to pass the torch to the next generation.
In February, Marty Beattie said he was working with his son, James, and daughter-in-law, Lyndsay, on a lease-to-purchase transition that commenced on April 1.
“For the community, this is probably the most positive route that this could go,” said Marty.
The busy store off Route 2 just east of Danville village has expanded over the years to become a small grocery store. “We’re one of the larger family-owned stores around,” he said, also mentioning the larger family-owned grocery store The White Market in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury. Marty’s has 38 people on the payroll.
Marty said he’s had opportunities to sell in the past and knows there would be interest if he sought buyers, but he has no interest in seeing Marty’s 1st Stop become something unrecognizable to him or the community.
“I’ve had a lot of people say ‘whatever you do, don’t just sell out,’” Marty said.
The popularity of Marty’s 1st Stop and its established prominence in the community offers a financially-sound future for James and Lyndsay at a time James is not so sure about the farming future.
“It’s going to feel good to carry on the tradition, the family tradition and be able to serve the community like Marty has done for years,” said Lyndsey.
