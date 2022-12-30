2022 Year In Review: Premiere, Beloved, NEK Gravel Bike Racer Killed In Texas

EAST BURKE — Moriah Wilson, a 2014 graduate of Burke Mountain Academy and East Burke resident who was pursuing a promising career as a competitive gravel cyclist was identified by the Austin Police Department as a victim in an East Austin homicide at a home on May 11.
Police said they received an emergency call around 10 p.m. from a woman who said she returned to the Maple Avenue home to find Wilson unconscious and bleeding.
She had reportedly been shot multiple times and died minutes after emergency rescuers arrived.
Cycling magazine VeloNews, which broke the story, said Wilson was in Texas for the Gravel Locos race in Hico. Wilson was an emerging cycling star and was favored to win the Hico race.
After BMA, Wilson attended Dartmouth College where she was a member of the alpine ski team, class of 2019. Her parents, Eric and Karen Wilson, both competed for the US Ski Team.
After Dartmouth, Wilson became a pro cyclist and worked for the Specialized bike company.
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force identified the prime suspect as Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of Austin. She was later arrested after evading authorities and leaving the country for some time following the murder. She was apprehended in Costa Rica. On June 12, a celebration of Wilson’s life was held at Burke Mountain Academy.
Her family and friends are organizing a memorial bike ride for her in May, 2023 and will donate proceeds to a Northeast Kingdom children’s charity in her honor.
