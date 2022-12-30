2022 Year In Review: Premiere, Beloved, NEK Gravel Bike Racer Killed In Texas

Moriah Wilson (Contributed Photo)

EAST BURKE — Moriah Wilson, a 2014 graduate of Burke Mountain Academy and East Burke resident who was pursuing a promising career as a competitive gravel cyclist was identified by the Austin Police Department as a victim in an East Austin homicide at a home on May 11.

Police said they received an emergency call around 10 p.m. from a woman who said she returned to the Maple Avenue home to find Wilson unconscious and bleeding.

