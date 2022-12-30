2022 Year In Review: Probate Judge Suspended, Seeks Re-election Then Drops From Race

A local attorney elected to serve as Caledonia County Probate Judge was suspended for misconduct but put himself in position for re-election before pulling out of the race eight days prior to Election Day.
William Cobb had been the Caledonia County Probate Judge since being elected in 2018 to a four-year term. He was barred from serving in that capacity when the state Supreme Court issued a notice of suspension in June.
The decision by the justices relied on findings by the Professional Responsibility Board whose panelists determined in May that Cobb’s law license should be suspended for 15 months due to multiple acts of attorney misconduct.
Despite the suspension, Cobb petitioned to be on the ballot for re-election and his name appeared on the ballot. He also continued to be paid the probate judge’s salary, which is $61,412 this year.
Probate judges must be licensed attorneys to serve. They handle estates, trusts and wills; alterations of birth, death and marriage records; and adoptions and guardianships, among other responsibilities.
Cobb’s decision late in the campaign season to depart from the race followed a state supreme court entry that noted with Cobb’s suspension from practicing law he would be suspended from serving as probate judge and he would not be getting paid.
Annette Lorraine, an attorney from Peacham, was elected county probate judge in November. She said she became a candidate for the position as an Independent because she was upset Cobb had been seeking re-election even though he couldn’t serve in the probate judge role.
