2022 Year In Review: Rehab Administrator, Director Of Nursing Caught In COVID Vaccination Lie

An investigation at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation determined the director of nursing lied about her COVID-19 vaccination status and that the facility’s administrator knowingly maintained the lie.
Director of Nursing Holly Switser and Administrator Ross Farnsworth were no longer working at the Rehab in May, following an investigation by the Division of Licensing and Protection for Vermont’s Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living department.
Unannounced facility visits in April led to the discovery of a false assertion of COVID-19 vaccination compliance.
On April 20, an investigator determined that the facility’s Infection Preventionist, who had been required to verify proof of employees’ vaccination status, had a photocopy of the vaccination card for Switser, the facility’s Director of Nursing (DON) that only noted a single dose of Pfizer received on Dec. 1, 2021. A follow-up interview with the administrator, Farnsworth, on the same day included Farnsworth showing a photocopy of a vaccination card for Switser that showed two doses of Pfizer, one on Dec. 1, 2021, and the other on Dec. 22, 2021.
The investigator returned a week later to dig into the discrepancy between the vaccination cards.
He learned Switser first claimed she had received both doses of the vaccine, but when shown a copy of her vaccination card noting only the first dose, along with documentation from the Vermont Department of Health’s Immunization Registry indicating a single dose, she changed her story.
She reportedly told the investigator that she had written the second date herself and told Farnsworth that she had done that.
The investigator then went to Farnsworth, and as with Switser, the investigator reported that the administrator first tried to maintain Switser’s valid vaccination status but then admitted otherwise when presented with the conflicting documents.
The findings of the investigation required a plan of action to correct what the Division of Licensing and Protection called “deficient practices” at the Rehab. The first action listed by Rehab states, “The Administrator and DNS have been relieved of their duties.”
