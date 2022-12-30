2022 Year In Review: Rehab Administrator, Director Of Nursing Caught In COVID Vaccination Lie
St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation

An investigation at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation determined the director of nursing lied about her COVID-19 vaccination status and that the facility’s administrator knowingly maintained the lie.

Director of Nursing Holly Switser and Administrator Ross Farnsworth were no longer working at the Rehab in May, following an investigation by the Division of Licensing and Protection for Vermont’s Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living department.

