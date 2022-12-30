Dr. Joseph Nasca holds up a medical book during his testimony in January 2022 about Proposition 5 before the Vermont House Committee on Human Services. The pictures show stages of fetal development at 13 weeks and 14 weeks.
Approximately 50 participated in a pro-choice demonstration at Centennial Park in Lancaster on Friday, June 24, 2022. The event was organized in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guarantees a woman's right to choose. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The Vermont House passed Proposition 5, the “reproductive autonomy” constitutional amendment proposal, on Feb. 8, 2022 by a better than 2 to 1 margin, but among Northeast Kingdom lawmakers the nays nearly doubled the yeas.
The vote taken in the House after nearly two hours of presentation and discussion showed 107 in favor of the proposal and 41 opposed. It marked the final legislative step in a process that began with the Vermont Senate in 2019. The House vote meant that the question would go to voters on election day in November. By a wide margin, the measure, called Article 22, passed among Vermont voters. It amends Chapter One of the state constitution. That chapter had not been altered since 1786.
The amendment states, “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
The measure makes abortion a constitutionally-guaranteed right with no restricted timeframes during a pregnancy.
Ten of the 16 votes cast from representatives in NEK districts last February were in opposition to the measure.
The votes by NEK legislators fell along party lines with one exception: Rep. Scott Beck, a Republican from St. Johnsbury. He joined Democrats Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, Henry Pearl, of Danville, Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, Chip Troiano, of Stannard, and Independent Paul Lefebvre, of Newark, in voting in favor of Prop 5.
The remaining 10 NEK lawmakers, all Republicans, voted against the proposal. They were Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, Mark Higley, of Lowell, Larry Labor, of Morgan, Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, Marcia Martel, of Waterford, Woody Page, of Newport City, Joseph Parsons, of Newbury (whose district includes the Caledonia County town of Groton), Brian Smith, of Derby, Vicki Strong, of Albany and Terri Williams, of Granby.
