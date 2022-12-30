The Vermont House passed Proposition 5, the “reproductive autonomy” constitutional amendment proposal, on Feb. 8, 2022 by a better than 2 to 1 margin, but among Northeast Kingdom lawmakers the nays nearly doubled the yeas.

The vote taken in the House after nearly two hours of presentation and discussion showed 107 in favor of the proposal and 41 opposed. It marked the final legislative step in a process that began with the Vermont Senate in 2019. The House vote meant that the question would go to voters on election day in November. By a wide margin, the measure, called Article 22, passed among Vermont voters. It amends Chapter One of the state constitution. That chapter had not been altered since 1786.

