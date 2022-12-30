2022 Year In Review: Schuyler Sweet Dies At 74

Community members and friends are remembering Schuyler Sweet, who passed away Tuesday while on a fishing trip in Maine. Here, in March 2019, Sweet, center, is pictured with former Selectman Franco Rossi, left, and current Select Board member Carrie Gendreau when he received plaque in honor of his four years of service on the Littleton Select Board. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Friends and community members mourned the death of Schuyler Sweet, a former Littleton selectman and Littleton Water and Light commissioner who served on a host of local boards and nonprofits in an effort to better his community.
Sweet, 74, who was an avid trout fisherman, died of natural causes on June 14, 2022, while on his annual fishing trip to Maine.
Sweet, who moved to Littleton after running a bus company in his native New York State, served for many years as a director of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, was a longtime Littleton Rotarian and president of the Littleton Rotary Club Charitable Fund, was a member of the Littleton Industrial Development Corp., chaired the Northern Region Advisory Board for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, was a director at Union Bank, served as a board president for Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, and served as a trustee for The Mayhew Program that helps at-risk boys.
“If there was a business-related nonprofit in the area, it seems like he was on that board,” said Littleton Town Moderator and former Selectman Chad Stearns. “He was a great contributor to the community, whether it was through philanthropic efforts or donating his time to help a lot of behind-the-scenes board work or different initiatives. He was always willing to help out or offer advice.”
Sweet served four years on the Littleton Select Board, from 2015 to 2019, first being appointed to fill a vacancy and then elected to a three-year term.
He was appointed a Littleton Water and Light commissioner and served a three-year commission term from 2018 to 2021.
LWL Superintendent Tom Considine, who would get to know Sweet as a friend, called Sweet “a true leader” with a “keen business sense.”
After Sweet moved to Littleton, he worked hard for the betterment of the community, said Stearns.
