2022 Year In Review: Schuyler Sweet Dies At 74
Community members and friends are remembering Schuyler Sweet, who passed away Tuesday while on a fishing trip in Maine. Here, in March 2019, Sweet, center, is pictured with former Selectman Franco Rossi, left, and current Select Board member Carrie Gendreau when he received plaque in honor of his four years of service on the Littleton Select Board. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Friends and community members mourned the death of Schuyler Sweet, a former Littleton selectman and Littleton Water and Light commissioner who served on a host of local boards and nonprofits in an effort to better his community.

Sweet, 74, who was an avid trout fisherman, died of natural causes on June 14, 2022, while on his annual fishing trip to Maine.

