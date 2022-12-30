2022 Year In Review: St. J Selectman Cited For DWI

Brendan Hughes

A member of the St. Johnsbury Select Board was accused of drunken driving on Main Street March 14.

Brendan Hughes, 28, was stopped by St. Johnsbury Police at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday and cited into court later this month on a charge of drunken driving - test refusal.

