2022 Year In Review: Sheriff Shatney Not Seeking Re-election

ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney did not be seek re-election this year, completing three terms as sheriff. He began in 2011 when Mike Bergeron retired.
“My time’s up,” he said. “I’ve been here long enough.”
Shatney, who turned 54 before the election in November, said he’s a big believer in term limits at all levels of elected office.
“No elected official should have a lifetime job,” he said. “If I were going to run another term wouldn’t I be a hypocrite?”
Shatney said he loved the job despite the challenge of low staffing numbers and the difficulty of attracting new recruits in a time of anti-law enforcement sentiment.
“It’s this woke society that we’re living in,” he said.
He referenced the “defund police” efforts nationally and a recent effort in the Vermont Legislature to end “qualified immunity” protections for police officers. “People are saying, ‘nope I don’t want to get into law enforcement,’” Shatney said.
He said the department is on stable financial footing and is well-equipped, having just received three new cruisers. He just wishes staffing levels were higher.
“It would be a lot more enjoyable if we had another 10 people,” he said.
Shatney, who lives in West Burke, said he doesn’t know what’s next for him.
“I’m going to miss it,” he said. “I know when I walk out of here it’s going to be the hardest thing I’ve had to do.”
In November, a member of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, James Hemond, was elected to replace Shatney.
