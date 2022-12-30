2022 Year In Review: Sheriff Shatney Not Seeking Re-election
Sheriff Dean Shatney

ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney did not be seek re-election this year, completing three terms as sheriff. He began in 2011 when Mike Bergeron retired.

“My time’s up,” he said. “I’ve been here long enough.”

