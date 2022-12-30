2022 Year In Review: Shooting In NVRH Parking Lot Claims Life Of St. Johnsbury Man
Jerry 'Mike' Ramirez appears by video from jail in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Jerry “Mike” Ramirez 36, of New York City, is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan in the parking lot at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on the morning of March 1.

Ramirez pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court in March to charges of aggravated assault and 2nd-degree murder and was ordered held without bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

