2022 Year In Review: Shooting In NVRH Parking Lot Claims Life Of St. Johnsbury Man

Jerry “Mike” Ramirez 36, of New York City, is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan in the parking lot at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on the morning of March 1.
Ramirez pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court in March to charges of aggravated assault and 2nd-degree murder and was ordered held without bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
But in August, defense attorney Rob Sussman of Burlington asked the court to consider releasing Ramirez into the custody of his parents, Margarita Ramirez, 61, and Juan Ramirez, 59, at their home in Brooklyn, New York.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski strongly opposed to the release.
Judge Jiron later issued an Entry Order in favor of the state.
“The State has established, through credible evidence, that the evidence of guilt is great that Mr. Ramirez intentionally and unlawfully killed Mr. Keithan,” wrote Judge Jiron in his ruling. “There are no conditions of release that would adequately ensure Mr. Ramirez’ return to court or protect the community from further acts of violence. The State’s Motion to Hold without Bail is GRANTED.”
Police say Ramirez is also accused of selling drugs out of a house at 45 Jills Hill Road in South Wheelock. Ramirez is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
He faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
