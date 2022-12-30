2022 Year In Review: St. J Officials Say Fairbanks Inn Violates Zoning By Housing Homeless People

ST. JOHNSBURY — The lodging of homeless people at the Fairbanks Inn was identified as a zoning violation by the town of St. Johnsbury in July.
The notice of violation sent to Malav Inc., the hotel’s corporation, from town zoning administrator Paul Berlejung followed more than two years of significant use of the Fairbanks Inn rooms to house people who were homeless.
The state’s motel voucher program was greatly expanded in response to the pandemic, and the Fairbanks Inn became the lodging option in St. Johnsbury for the state to locate individuals and families who had no home, a situation exceedingly exacerbated by COVID-19.
As the pandemic began to wane, the use of the hotel as a housing option for homeless people continued. In the fall, when there were few, if any, restrictions related to COVID, 32 of the Fairbanks Inn’s 46 rooms were occupied by people utilizing the state’s emergency housing program.
Town officials complained about the increased strain on public safety resources related to police and fire department responses to the Inn.
The notice of violation asserted that using the Fairbanks Inn as a temporary overnight shelter goes against St. Johnsbury zoning rules. The Development Review Board decided on Sept. 22 that it was a violation and the hotel would need to cease housing people connected to the state housing program.
Malav challenged the determination by filing an appeal in environmental court. Attorneys for Fairbanks Inn maintain that all people staying there are hotel guests and treated the same. Also arguing against the town is an attorney with Vermont Legal Aid who is representing a man who stays at Fairbanks Inn, utilizing the state’s emergency housing resources.
A hearing was held in environmental court on Nov. 28, but it was only to communicate to the judge that the parties were willing to discuss ways to resolve the issue outside of court. The town agreed to stay its requirement that Fairbanks Inn ends its relationship with the state housing program until March 31 while the attorneys pursue a resolution.
Judge Thomas Walsh set a status conference for April 10 to see if they were successful in finding a compromise or whether intervention by the court would be needed.
