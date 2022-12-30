2022 Year In Review: St. J Trooper Honored At State House
Tpr. David Garces displays his plaque with VTrans State Highway Safety Office Administrator Allison Laflamme at the Highway Safety Awards ceremony at the Vermont State House on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

State Trooper David Garces from the St. Johnsbury Barracks was honored on Oct. 26 for his work as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), the State Highway Safety Office and the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance.

“The Drug Recognition Expert Award is presented to Trooper Garces in recognition of his efforts and commitment to serving as a DRE in Vermont,” said the AOT at the ceremony on Wednesday. “Through these efforts, he has helped make our roadways safer for all users…He is a great asset to our state and the communities he serves.”

