2022 Year In Review: St. Johnsbury Man Drowns In Passumpsic River

Sgt. Owen Ballinger, left, of the Vermont State Police Scuba Team and Trooper Eric Vitali make their way to the shoreline of the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Scuba team was looking for the body of Richard Gammell Sr., who drowned in the river. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A St. Johnsbury man stepped off an ice shelf in the Passumpsic River on Feb. 27, 2022, and into the ice-cold water where he drowned.
Richard Gammell Sr. was 84 when he died. It was a Sunday morning. He had left his Mountain Avenue home at 5:30 a.m. His vehicle was found parked in the area of 1400 River Road about three hours later after the family had alerted the police. Tracks in the snow were found leading from the car to the river.
The search that day was suspended late in the afternoon due to darkness and snow squalls. The Vermont State Police scuba team was back early the next day and searched the area until about 3 p.m. They used an underwater drone as part of their efforts.
One of Gammell’s brothers, Ken, said at the time the family was hopeful that the search would be quickly successful. “I wish they could find his body because when all that ice comes down through he’ll be down in Long Island Sound somewhere, and we’d like to have closure,” he said.
The search continued for multiple consecutive days and then became more sporadic with troopers walking the riverbanks. K9 units, aerial drones and helicopters were used in the following weeks.
It wasn’t until May 10 that Gammell’s body was found in the Connecticut River about three miles from where he went in. Game wardens searching from a canoe found the body near the banks of the Connecticut River. State police, including members of the Scuba Team, and a helicopter from U.S. Customs & Border Protection’s Air & Marine Unit were involved in the search and recovery effort.
