2022 Year In Review: St. Johnsbury Man Drowns In Passumpsic River
Sgt. Owen Ballinger, left, of the Vermont State Police Scuba Team and Trooper Eric Vitali make their way to the shoreline of the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Scuba team was looking for the body of Richard Gammell Sr., who drowned in the river. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A St. Johnsbury man stepped off an ice shelf in the Passumpsic River on Feb. 27, 2022, and into the ice-cold water where he drowned.

Richard Gammell Sr. was 84 when he died. It was a Sunday morning. He had left his Mountain Avenue home at 5:30 a.m. His vehicle was found parked in the area of 1400 River Road about three hours later after the family had alerted the police. Tracks in the snow were found leading from the car to the river.

