2022 Year In Review: Teenager Charged With Lafayette Street Shooting
545 Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury. (St. Johnsbury)

A 16-year-old Connecticut teen was charged with shooting a man in the neck in St. Johnsbury during a drug dispute on Lafayette Street in January.

According to court documents, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski has filed multiple criminal charges against Kameron Garcia of Farmington, Conn. including felony aggravated assault, felony use of a weapon while committing a crime and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.

