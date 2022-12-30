2022 Year In Review: Teenager Charged With Lafayette Street Shooting

A 16-year-old Connecticut teen was charged with shooting a man in the neck in St. Johnsbury during a drug dispute on Lafayette Street in January.
According to court documents, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski has filed multiple criminal charges against Kameron Garcia of Farmington, Conn. including felony aggravated assault, felony use of a weapon while committing a crime and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
“Kameron Garcia, 16, committed the offense of Aggravated Assault when he was a person who shot Robert Stamps, 51, and knowingly caused serious bodily injury to Stamps manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report.
Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for Garcia.
Stamps was shot and seriously injured during the early morning of Jan. 28. at the 545 Lafayette Street home of Deborah Clark, 62, and Mark Savary, 53.
Stamps was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and then to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to treat his gunshot wound.
Garcia is facing a possible sentence of up to 21 years in prison and over $11,000 in fines if convicted.
It was the second drug-related shooting on Lafayette Street in less than a year.
