2022 Year In Review: Thaddeus Stevens School Moves To East Burke

EAST BURKE — The relocation of the Thaddeus Stevens School from the Lyndon Institute campus to a former inn property on Route 114 is a natural progression, said the school’s director.
“(Students) need to be in nature,” said Julie Hansen. “And that was the whole push originally.”
She said that’s part of what caused the school to initially move from its first home in Peacham to the LI campus, and it’s a big part of the recent move to East Burke.
“It just led us to here,” said Hansen from inside the former Willoburke Inn & Lodge at 638 Rt. 114 in East Burke on Friday afternoon.
Hansen added that Thaddeus Stevens hopes to collaborate with another school in the neighborhood, the East Burke School, which is located across Rt. 114.
Purchased from Brad and Olivia Libby in the spring for $985,000, the spacious property covers 4.85 acres. A stream runs through it and a wooden bridge leads to an open area with a pavilion and other structures. It’s the first piece of property the school can call its own in its 23-year history.
Year one was in 1999 with seven 7th and 8th graders in a Peacham home. It was a fitting place to start a school named after former Peacham resident Thaddeus Stevens, a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1859 to 1868, who fiercely opposed slavery and fought for equal rights.
Hansen became the school’s first director and has held that role since.
In 2011, the school made the move to the LI campus.
Getting the school into a more visible and populous location also bolstered enrollment numbers. The school finished the most recent school year with about 30 students. The highest enrollment in its two-plus decades was about 60.
