2022 Year In Review: Two Sales Attempts Of Academy’s Maple Center Motel Fail
Buy Now

Two efforts to purchase the Maple Center Motel property on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury from St. Johnsbury Academy failed in 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Separate buyers sought to purchase Maple Center Motel from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2022, but both efforts stalled.

The first attempt was by Rural Edge in June, which held an option to buy, but the housing organization withdrew the effort late in the summer because of funding issues.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments