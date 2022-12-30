2022 Year In Review: Two Sales Attempts Of Academy’s Maple Center Motel Fail

ST. JOHNSBURY — Separate buyers sought to purchase Maple Center Motel from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2022, but both efforts stalled.
The first attempt was by Rural Edge in June, which held an option to buy, but the housing organization withdrew the effort late in the summer because of funding issues.
Shortly after Rural Edge disclosed its effort to buy the motel another suitor for the property emerged. Maple Hill Terrace LLC, formed by Main Street neighbors, announced it was negotiating with the Academy to buy the property.
Neighbors Jerry Webber, Dan Hughes, David Roth and Todd Smith wanted to pursue a different outcome for the property than what Rural Edge had in mind. Their plan was to create approximately a dozen apartments available for rent rates dictated by current market forces.
The Maple Hill group anticipated the first “large, high-quality, energy-efficient” apartments would be ready for occupancy by mid-summer 2023.
Negotiations between the Academy and the Maple Hill Terrace group were on track for a deal but then fell apart at the end of September. Smith said details within the “legal language” could not be settled.
Now the Academy has opened up the property sale effort through an official real estate listing by Ernie Begin at Begin Realty Associates.
The motel was built in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur J. “Bob” (1908-1966) and Lucienne (1910-2005) Dubois. It opened at a time when the town was being marketed as the “Maple Center of the World.”
Years later and after many years of ownership by Murphy Realty, B.J. Murphy gifted it to the Academy in 2008 as a space to house boarding students. Murphy, who died in 2013 at the age of 88, graduated from the Academy in 1943.
In June, Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said the property has benefited the school with dormitory space over the years, but it’s been the hope of leadership for a while to house all boarding students on or much closer to campus.
