WATERFORD — 2022 began as 2021 left off for the Town of Waterford, with uncertainty over municipal leadership in key staff positions, unprecedented turnover and a cloud of concerns over transparency issues.

Just as the page turned to the new year, it was announced that Waterford’s Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Donna Berry would resign from her position effective March 1, 2022 — Town Meeting Day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments