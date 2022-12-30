Waterford Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti, Town Treasurer Heather Gonyaw and Select Board Members Marcia Martel, Rob Begin and Mike Barrett at the special select board meeting on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (File Photo)
WATERFORD — 2022 began as 2021 left off for the Town of Waterford, with uncertainty over municipal leadership in key staff positions, unprecedented turnover and a cloud of concerns over transparency issues.
Just as the page turned to the new year, it was announced that Waterford’s Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Donna Berry would resign from her position effective March 1, 2022 — Town Meeting Day.
The town also lost its clerk, Jessy Pelow, in the early part of the New Year after she returned from maternity leave and ultimately resigned later in January.
Jessy Pelow, who has served for almost ten years in the town offices, sent her resignation letter — effective Jan. 31.
Ultimately, a new town clerk, Kandy Benedetti, was appointed but did not stay on the job for long, citing personal reasons. She is the daughter of State Rep. Marcia Martel. A new town clerk was searched for and the board ultimately hired.
Concerns over remote access that began amid the pandemic continued, and poor connectivity for people trying to attend remotely led to Select Board member Bill Piper, who winters in Montana, to ultimately resign due to the poor connection.
In mid-February, selectman Warner Hodgdon resigned and then un-resigned.
The board’s chairman, Fred Saar, also announced his resignation in early April after previously refusing to do so.
Throughout 2021, the town of Waterford saw an ever-larger cast of residents bring forward various concerns and criticisms regarding the transparency and accountability of town officials.
